Darby (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darby has been sidelined since exiting his Eagles debut in Week 1 with a dislocated right ankle. The cornerback is still working his way back into football shape and turned in limited practices throughout the week, but the Eagles would likely want to see Darby put in a full session or two before having him play. Once healthy again, Darby should settle back into a starting role for an Eagles secondary that has struggled without him.