Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Darby (hamstring) will be out for "a little while," Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Darby is nursing a hamstring injury picked up during Week 3's loss to the Lions. While an exact timetable for the starting cornerback's return remains undisclosed, it appears as though he's trending towards missing multiple games. With Sidney Jones (hamstring) day-to-day and Avonte Maddox (neck) week-to-week, Philadelphia's banged-up secondary could be a point of weakness for the Jets to try and exploit on Sunday.