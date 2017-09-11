Darby (ankle) has been ruled out for 4-to-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is pretty good news for Darby after he was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Redskins, as there is no major ligament damage. With the defensive back out for at least four games, look for Patrick Robinson and Jaylen Watkins to fill in at cornerback opposite of Jalen Mills.