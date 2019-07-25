Eagles' Ronald Darby: Participating in individual drills
Darby (knee) practiced during individual drills Thursday, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.
Darby said that he would be back for team drills later in camp and that Thursday was about "just getting my feet back underneath me and working." The 24-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL suffered on Nov. 11 and is hoping to return Week 1, although a return sometime in mid-September might be more realistic given the nature of this injury. Regardless, fantasy owners should be cautious in determining Darby's fantasy value until he or the team can confirm a clean bill of health.
