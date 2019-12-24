Play

Darby (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Darby was already scheduled to miss a few weeks after aggravating the hip strain he originally suffered Week 15. His season is now over as he won't be eligible to return for the playoffs. The Florida State product finishes the year with 37 tackles (34 solo), two interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 11 games.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends