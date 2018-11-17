Darby (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Darby suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys. The Florida State product entered 2018 on the final year of his rookie contract, and will either re-sign with the Eagles or test free agency in March. In a corresponding move, the Eagles activated fellow cornerback De'Vante Bausby from the practice squad to the active roster.

