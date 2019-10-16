Darby (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Darby has missed the last three games due to the hamstring injury but has a chance to make his return Week 7 at Dallas. The 25-year-old hadn't previously practiced since suffering the injury, so how he responds to the practice reps will dictate his status for Sunday.

