Coach Doug Pederson indicated Saturday that Darby (ankle) remains day-to-day and will be listed as questionable for Monday night against the Redskins, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Darby practiced in a limited capacity Friday and it appears his status will be a game-time call Monday. Considering he hasn't played since the Eagles faced the Redskins in Week 1, it's quite possible he would be on a snap count even if he can go for the contest. If not, a vulnerable Eagles secondary will once again be shorthanded.