Darby (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt in Washington.

Darby was limited in Friday's practice due to a hip flexor injury. The 25-year-old appears to be trending toward availability for Sunday's game against the Redskins, but if he were limited or forced to miss any time Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas would likely see increased snaps on defense.

