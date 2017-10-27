Eagles' Ronald Darby: Questionable vs. 49ers
Darby (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Despite putting in limited practices last week, Darby was ultimately ruled out for the team's Monday night contest. Now, it appears that the cornerback has put the ankle injury behind him for the most part and is working to get back into football shape after an extended absence. Look for Darby to be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with San Francisco.
