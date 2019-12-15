Play

Darby (hip) is active for Sunday's contest against Washington.

Darby was initially considered questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt, but he's set to draw his usual start at cornerback. The 25-year-old has handled at least 90 percent of snaps on defense for six consecutive contests.

