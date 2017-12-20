Eagles' Ronald Darby: Records interception in win
Darby picked up his second pick of the season in Sunday's 34-29 triumph over the Giants.
Darby added five solo tackles and three passes defended to go along with his second interception of the season. The pick came mid-way through the second quarter. He returned it 37 yards before being taken down 20 yards short of the end zone. The 23-year-old participated in 84 defensive snaps (95.0 percent).
