Darby (ankle) is set to play against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Darby has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated ankle in the season opener, and has been a limited practice participant for the last three weeks. The Eagles opted to wait until after their Week 10 bye to bring back the 23-year-old, and is poised to make his return against Dez Bryant and the Cowboys on Sunday.