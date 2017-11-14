Eagles' Ronald Darby: Remains on track for return Sunday
Darby (ankle) is set to play against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Darby has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated ankle in the season opener, and has been a limited practice participant for the last three weeks. The Eagles opted to wait until after their Week 10 bye to bring back the 23-year-old, and is poised to make his return against Dez Bryant and the Cowboys on Sunday.
