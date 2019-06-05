Darby (knee) is on the field in advance of Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

We don't expect Darby to do much in practice, but this is nonetheless a highly encouraging sign as the 25-year-old works his way back from a torn ACL he suffered just under seven months ago. The goal has been for him to be ready for Week 1, but it's now seeming possible that Darby could be back in the fold well before that point.