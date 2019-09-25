Play

Darby (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Darby is expected to miss multiple weeks as he works to recover from a hamstring injury. In his stead, expect Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox to see increased snaps as the Eagles work to contain Green Bay's aerial attack.

