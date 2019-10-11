Darby (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Vikings, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Darby will miss his third straight contest due to a lingering hamstring issue. A timetable for the starting cornerback's return remains undisclosed. On a bright note for Philadelphia's secondary, Sidney Jones is expected to retake the field versus Minnesota.

