Eagles' Ronald Darby: Sees team work Sunday
Darby (knee) participated in 11-on-11 drills sporting a knee brace during Sunday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Darby was able to make his first appearance of training camp in team work Sunday, after he was limited to individual drills to this point. The 24-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in early November last year, and is still hoping for a Week 1 return. The fact that he's back during team work is a step in the right direction, but a return for Week 1 might still be a bit optimistic at this point.
