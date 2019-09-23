Darby (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple games after having an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darby suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Lions and appears on track to miss significant time as he works to recover. The Eagles' secondary is already missing cornerbacks Jalen Millis (foot) and Cre'von LeBlanc (foot), leaving Rasul Douglas to play increased snaps on defense until Darby is able to return.