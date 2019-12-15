Play

Darby (hip) is expected to play Sunday at Washington, Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Darby was a late addition to the injury report this week and is considered questionable, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The 25-year-old played every defensive snap Week 14 for the first time this season, and he's missed only a handful of defensive snaps each game since returning from the hamstring injury Week 8.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories