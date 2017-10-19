Darby (ankle) is expected to practice in some capacity this week ahead of the Eagles' game Monday against the Redskins, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I can't commit at this time if [Darby is] going to be ready [for Monday's game], but we're going to get him some reps this week and see where he's at," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "He's doing extremely well."

Darby dislocated his right ankle in the Eagles' first matchup with the Redskins in Week 1, leaving the team vulnerable in the secondary for much of the season. Given that Darby has been off the field for the last six weeks, it could take him a little while to regain condition and build up to a full practice, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Eagles decided to hold out their No. 1 cornerback for Monday's contest. The Oct. 29 tilt with the 49ers may represent a more realistic return date for Darby.