Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Darby (knee) would start at corner opposite Sidney Jones in Sunday's Week 1 matchup with Washington, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Darby is seemingly still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in early November last year, but it appears that Pederson has confidence in the fifth-year-pro's recovery. Darby was able to participate in team drills in mid-August. The 25-year-old's participation in practice this week will certainly be worth monitoring.