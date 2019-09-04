Eagles' Ronald Darby: Sheds injury designation
Darby (knee) is not listed on Wednsday's injury report.
Coming off an ACL injury suffered early last November, Darby worked his way back to participating in team drills mid-August and is now on track for Week 1 versus Washington. The 25-year-old cornerback will start opposite Sidney Jones and attempt to contain the Redskins' aerial attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback is the most replaceable position in Fantasy, and Jamey Eisenberg lays out which...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...