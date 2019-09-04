Darby (knee) is not listed on Wednsday's injury report.

Coming off an ACL injury suffered early last November, Darby worked his way back to participating in team drills mid-August and is now on track for Week 1 versus Washington. The 25-year-old cornerback will start opposite Sidney Jones and attempt to contain the Redskins' aerial attack.

