Eagles' Ronald Darby: Sporting brace on right knee
Darby was seen with a brace on his right knee in the locker room after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
While the extent of Darby's injury isn't clear, there haven't been any signs the cornerback is dealing with anything severe at this point. However, we won't get a real feel for his impending availability until Wednesday when the Eagles issue their first injury report of the week.
