Eagles' Ronald Darby: Staying optimistic
Darby (knee) said he will participate in some capacity at training camp and is hoping to play Week 1 against Washington, Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice reports.
While keeping Week 1 in the timetable for Darby's return is certainly optimistic, there may be reason to believe he'll need more time. The 24-year-old tore his ACL on November 11, and if he takes the average amount of time to rehab -- roughly 10 months -- he would return sometime in mid-to-late September or early October, barring any setbacks. When healthy, Darby is certainly capable of managing a starting role, as proven by the 38 tackles (36 solo), 12 pass breakups and one interception through the first eight games of last season. Of course, caution should be exercised with respect to determining Darby's fantasy value until he can confirm a clean bill of health.
