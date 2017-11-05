Eagles' Ronald Darby: Will not play Sunday
Darby (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Darby was expected to be a game-time decision but apparently isn't quite ready for game action. The Eagles have a bye next week as well, which could have factored in the decision if the team wanted to give the 23-year-old an extra week to recover from the dislocated ankle he suffered Week 1, rather than risk rushing him back.
