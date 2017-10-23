Eagles' Ronald Darby: Will sit versus Redskins
Darby (ankle) is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Darby put in limited practices this week but apparently isn't quite ready for a return to game action. Head coach Doug Pederson indicated in the lead up to Monday's game that the 23-year-old remains day-to-day. Patrick Robinson and Rasul Douglas should continue to see a heavy workload at cornerback for the Eagles on Monday.
