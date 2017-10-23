Darby (ankle) is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Darby put in limited practices this week but apparently isn't quite ready for a return to game action. Head coach Doug Pederson indicated in the lead up to Monday's game that the 23-year-old remains day-to-day. Patrick Robinson and Rasul Douglas should continue to see a heavy workload at cornerback for the Eagles on Monday.