Darby (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Lions.

Darby has been healthy through the first two games, but the injury woes have resurfaced. In his absence, Rasul Douglas will be relied on for a heavier role on defense, helping slow down Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories