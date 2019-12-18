Play

Darby (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Darby came out of Sunday's win over the Redskins with "lower body issues" per coach Doug Pederson, but the injury report indicates he's dealing with a hip flexor injury. Regardless, the 25-year-old's limited participation to start the week is a good sign for his Week 16 availability.

