Darby's (ankle) X-rays on his dislocated right ankle came back negative and he'll undergo an MRI later this week to see if there's any ligament or tendon damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is not the debut Darby had envisioned after being traded to Philadelphia this offseason. Right now, it's a waiting game to see what the MRI reveals. Until then, Philadelphia likely will be holding its breath.