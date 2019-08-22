Ford was traded to the Eagles from the Cardinals in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector on Thursday, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Ford was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and had 14 tackles (12 solo) in 23 games over his two seasons with Arizona. The 24-year-old primarily worked on special teams and will likely slot into a similar role with his new team.

