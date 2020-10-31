site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-rudy-ford-joins-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Rudy Ford: Joins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2020
at
1:27 pm ET 1 min read
Ford (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Ford will return from injured reserve after the minimum three games. The
Eagles have their divisional matchup Sunday against the Eagles and with Ford fully recovered Philadelphia's defense should hopefully be back on track. More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 37 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read