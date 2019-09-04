Ford was limited in practice Wednesday due to an Achilles injury.

Ford sat out Philadelphia's preseason-finale against the Jets due to what was initially described as a lower-body injury. It's now been disclosed that the second-year safety is dealing with an Achilles injury, and the Eagles will likely take a cautious approach to his recovery. When healthy Ford projects to play a role on special teams.

