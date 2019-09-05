Ford (Achilles) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Ford was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an Achilles issue and now looks back to full health. The special-teams asset will look to make an impact during Sunday's tilt against Washington.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week