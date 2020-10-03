site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Rudy Ford: Ready for Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Ford (groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
Ford will return to the lineup after missing Week 3's game. Considering he's only played on special teams this season, Ford's return likely won't affect the defensive dynamic.
