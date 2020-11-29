site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Rudy Ford: Remains out Monday
Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ford will be sidelined for the second straight contest contest due to the hamstring injury. The 26-year-old has exclusively played special teams this season.
