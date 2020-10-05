site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Rudy Ford: Ruled out at halftime
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Ford (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against San Francisco.
Ford was injured in the first half and ruled out at halftime. We'll see if coach Doug Pederson will have any update on Ford's status after the game, while the safety will attempt to heal up in time to face the Steelers in Week 5.
