Ford didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets due to a lower-body injury, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Ford was acquired by the Eagles from the Cardinals earlier in August and ended up playing in one of two preseason games with his new team. The specifics of his injury remain unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...