Eagles' Rudy Ford: Sits with lower-body injury
Ford didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets due to a lower-body injury, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Ford was acquired by the Eagles from the Cardinals earlier in August and ended up playing in one of two preseason games with his new team. The specifics of his injury remain unclear.
