Eagles' Rudy Ford: Unavailable for Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
This will be a big hit to the Eagles' special teams, as Ford ranks fourth in the league with nine special-teams tackles. He'll aim to return for next week's matchup against the Saints.
