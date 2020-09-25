site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Rudy Ford: Will sit out Sunday
Ford (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Ford has only played on special teams so far this season, so his absence won't affect the Eagles' defense. He'll aim to return in Week 4 against the 49ers.
