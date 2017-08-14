Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Meeting with Eagles' doctors
Mathews (neck) returned to Philadelphia on Monday to meet with the Eagles' medical staff, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mathews is set to undergo a scan on his herniated disk and meet with team doctors Tuesday, at which point he could be cleared as healthy. Should that happen, however, the Eagles are then expected to release Mathews, which would save them $4 million in cap space. In 13 games last season, the 29-year-old averaged 4.3 yards per rush en route to 661 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 115 yards and another score.
