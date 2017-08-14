Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Meeting with team doctors

Mathews (neck) returned to Philadelphia on Monday to meet with the Eagles' medical staff, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Mathews is set to undergo a scan on his herniated disk and meet with team doctors Tuesday, at which point he could receive full clearance to return to the practice field. If that's the case, the Eagles are expected to quickly release Mathews, a move that would save them $4 million in cap space. In 13 games last season, the 29-year-old averaged 4.3 yards per carry en route to 661 yards and eight touchdowns. He also hauled in 13 passes for 115 yards and another score.