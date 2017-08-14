Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Meeting with team doctors
Mathews (neck) returned to Philadelphia on Monday to meet with the Eagles' medical staff, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mathews is set to undergo a scan on his herniated disk and meet with team doctors Tuesday, at which point he could receive full clearance to return to the practice field. If that's the case, the Eagles are expected to quickly release Mathews, a move that would save them $4 million in cap space. In 13 games last season, the 29-year-old averaged 4.3 yards per carry en route to 661 yards and eight touchdowns. He also hauled in 13 passes for 115 yards and another score.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers, rankings: Better than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...