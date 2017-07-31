Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Remains away from team
Mathews' (neck) future with the Eagles is not expected to be determined until he's 100 percent healthy again, but he remains away from the team while continuing his rehab for the time being, NFL.com's Conor Orr reports.
Mathews is working his way back from a herniated disk in his neck that required surgery and ended his 2016 campaign after 13 games. Although Mathews has been plenty impactful since arriving in Philadelphia in 2015, evidenced by his 1,200 rushing yards on nearly 4.6 yards per carry and 16 total touchdowns, his lengthy injury history as well as the Eagles' depth at running back casts doubt over his future with the team. Furthermore, by releasing Mathews, Philly could save roughly $4 million in cap space. While that seemingly leaves the organization with a straightforward decision to make, Mathews' fate ultimately won't be determined until he can take a physical and prove he's fully healthy again.
More News
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Excused from training camp•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Still headed for eventual release•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Still figures to be released•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Receives clearance to work out•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Recovering nicely from neck surgery•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Produces nine times this season•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....