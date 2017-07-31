Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Remains away from team

Mathews' (neck) future with the Eagles is not expected to be determined until he's 100 percent healthy again, but he remains away from the team while continuing his rehab for the time being, NFL.com's Conor Orr reports.

Mathews is working his way back from a herniated disk in his neck that required surgery and ended his 2016 campaign after 13 games. Although Mathews has been plenty impactful since arriving in Philadelphia in 2015, evidenced by his 1,200 rushing yards on nearly 4.6 yards per carry and 16 total touchdowns, his lengthy injury history as well as the Eagles' depth at running back casts doubt over his future with the team. Furthermore, by releasing Mathews, Philly could save roughly $4 million in cap space. While that seemingly leaves the organization with a straightforward decision to make, Mathews' fate ultimately won't be determined until he can take a physical and prove he's fully healthy again.