Eagles' Sam Howell: Operating as emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howell (coach's decision) is inactive but operating as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback for Monday night's contest against the Chargers.
Howell is set to serve as the team's No. 3 option at QB behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Tanner McKee, a role he's operated in throughout the season. Howell has yet to appear in a regular-season game, and both Hurts and McKee would have to be sidelined for him to do so in Week 14.