Howell (coach's decision) is inactive but operating as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback for Monday night's contest against the Chargers.

Howell is set to serve as the team's No. 3 option at QB behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Tanner McKee, a role he's operated in throughout the season. Howell has yet to appear in a regular-season game, and both Hurts and McKee would have to be sidelined for him to do so in Week 14.