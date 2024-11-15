Barkley rushed 26 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in two of three targets for 52 yards in the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Barkley was the unequivocal team MVP for the Eagles on the night, with his 23- and 39-yard touchdown runs just 20 seconds apart in the fourth quarter pushing Philadelphia's lead from two to 16 points. The veteran back's yardage tally was actually only his fourth highest of the season, a testament to the caliber of his first Eagles campaign to date. Barkley's receiving yardage total was a season best, however, and he now has three multi-TD efforts and 1,137 rushing yards over 10 games heading into a favorable Week 12 road matchup against the Rams on Sunday night, Nov. 24.