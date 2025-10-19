Barkley rushed 18 times for 44 yards and brought in his only target for minus-2 yards in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

In addition to being stymied on the ground yet again, Barkley also suffered an injury scare when he exited the game briefly in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Barkley eventually returned to the contest, but he finished with under 60 rushing yards for the fifth straight game. Barkley had a long run of just nine yards as well, and the inefficient afternoon was especially disappointing considering he quickly netted 16 yards on his first three carries during the Eagles' opening drive. The 2018 first-round pick will look for a resurgent outing at the expense of his former Giants squad in a Week 8 divisional clash next Sunday afternoon.