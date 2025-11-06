Barkley (groin) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barkley appeared to tweak his groin on a 28-yard run late in the third quarter of the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Giants and didn't return to the contest, though that may have had more to do with Philadelphia holding down a comfortable lead. With the Eagles going on bye for Week 9, Barkley appears to have just about put the groin injury behind him, though it won't be known whether he was a full or limited participant in Thursday's session until the team releases its first Week 10 practice report later in the day. Assuming Barkley practices fully at some point Thursday through Saturday, he'll likely head into Monday's game at Green Bay without an injury designation.