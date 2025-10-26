Barkley (groin) was confident following Sunday's 38-20 win against the Giants that he'll be available for the Eagles' next game Monday, Nov. 10 at Green Bay, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

When Barkley exited late in the third quarter after a 28-yard run with what eventually was termed a groin injury, the Eagles were up 24-13 on the Giants and proceeded to extend the lead to 18 points by the end of that drive. He added afterward that he likely could have remained in the contest if the score was ever in doubt down the stretch, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. The Eagles have a Week 9 bye on tap, so he'll have time to recuperate before the Week 10 showdown against the Packers after finishing Week 8 with 18 touches for 174 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs. It should be noted that reserve RB Tank Bigsby reeled off 104 yards on nine rushes by game's end, indicating he's currently the next player up if Barkley needs to miss any time.