Barkley rushed 13 times for 22 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 19-11 loss to the Giants.

Barkley has mustered a meager 2.0 yards per carry over the past two games while playing through hamstring and back injuries, but he also has both of Philadelphia's touchdowns over that span, including a three-yard rushing score in the second quarter Sunday. It has been a slog offensively for the Eagles, who have tried first Tanner McKee and now Joe Milton under center since losing starting QB Jalen Hurts (calf) for the season while also playing without top two wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Donatyvion Wicks (ankle). It's fair to wonder if Barkley will eventually be shut down as well to get a chance to heal as the 2-7 Eagles drop out of contention, but at least a Week 10 bye will offer him a respite before Philadelphia's Week 11 home game against the Steelers.