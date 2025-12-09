Barkley took 20 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown while failing to bring in either of his targets in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Barkley snapped out his recent funk in a big way when he took a pitch early in the fourth quarter down the sidelines for 52 yards to give Philadelphia its first lead of the evening. It was the second time this season that the star running back eclipsed 100 rushing yards, a feat he accomplished an astonishing 14 times (including the playoffs) during his impressive 2024 campaign. While Barkley's production has dropped off following the Eagles' Super Bowl run, he has still managed to generate over 1,000 yards from scrimmage with seven touchdowns for fantasy managers in 13 starts this year. Barkley will look to add to those totals in a favorable home matchup against the Raiders in Week 15.