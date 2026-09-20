Barkley (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Titans for the start of the third quarter, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

After suffering a stinger on a carry for no gain on the Eagles' first offensive snap, Barkley sat out the rest of the first half while making trips to the medical tent on the sideline as well as the locker room. The Eagles had listed Barkley as questionable to return, and the running back apparently responded well enough to treatment for the team to send him back on the field to begin the second half.